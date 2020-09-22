BENGUELA COVE SCULPTURE PARK

Anton Smit’s work is found on many upscale estates in the Cape winelands, but the opening of a dedicated sculpture park at Benguela Cove in late 2019 has provided a permanent home for his work down south. Overlooking the Bot River Lagoon, the waters of Walker Bay not far off, the estate is home to 90 sculptural works, each placed alongside a poem or snatch of verse that has inspired Smit’s creative journey. Aside from the art, from 24 September the estate will reopen for dining, wine tasting, cellar tours and lagoon cruises.

• Free admission

EVERARD READ SCULPTURE GARDEN

The new kid on the block, the Everard Read Sculpture Garden, is just about to open in Franschhoek. They’ve already got a beautiful gallery up the main drag of the winelands town but the new indoor and outdoor gig, which is part of the Leeu Estates property, is an utter delight. The new outdoor offering links to Leeu’s already glorious sculpture park and kilometres of property to ramble through, and features works by the likes of Speelman Mahlangu, Beth Diane Armstrong, and Deborah Bell. It’ll be our 2020 summer art hangout for sure.

• Free admission