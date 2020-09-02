In a unique collaboration, master ceramicist Andile Dyalvane has created a signature piece for Sanlam Private Wealth that captures its ethos of inspiration and excellence in perpetuity. In the striking white vessel with blue accents, the line represents the journey that their wealth managers undertake when crafting dynamic and lasting wealth for generations to come — and the respect they hold for the trust their clients bestow upon them.
Dyalvane, co-founder of Imiso Ceramics, was born on September 25 1978. Hailing from a small village — Ngobozana near Qoboqobo in the Eastern Cape — he, like other boys, loved playing by the river. Rather than playing games, however, he found himself drawn to digging for clay and making objects.
Fast-forward to today: Dyalvane is now a well-travelled designer and internationally renowned artist with residencies in Denmark, France, the US and Taiwan under his belt. He has also exhibited his work with great success in London and New York.
Dyalvane starts every project with a line — a simple line that connects him to the past, celebrates the present and reminds him of his responsibility to leave a legacy for the next generation. This signature line represents gratitude — “camagu” as he refers to it in isiXhosa. The infinite lineage conveys the continuation of connectivity. As he himself notes: “The pattern and rhythm, the controlled chaos, depicting the mastery of doing something again and again.”
Dyalvane prides himself on being South African and reflects this in his work at every opportunity. His main inspiration is his cultural heritage with which he engages and responds to through his art. Clay gives him the opportunity to create something beautiful, valuable and usable.
Formed 20 years ago, Sanlam Private Wealth has evolved from a small stockbroking firm to a holistic wealth management business with a strong track record, and assets of more than R151bn under management.
Its success story is firmly rooted in its distinct approach to wealth creation and preservation. In a similar fashion to how Dyalvane creates each of his one-of-a-kind pieces with careful planning, deliberation and inspiration, the Sanlam Private Wealth teams see their clients as individuals with unique needs that require customised solutions. Going above and beyond conventional investment management, these solutions could vary from personalised investment portfolio construction to intergenerational planning and cross-geographical tax structuring.
By applying traits and notions normally associated with artists, such as inspiration, innovation, hard-learnt skills, a lifetime of experience, time and care — and even the guts to take calculated risks at times — the analysts and investment managers at Sanlam Private Wealth expertly blend a combination of different asset classes to deliver on clients’ goals and ambitions. Their local and global equity and multi-asset portfolios are managed actively and have a strong record of outperformance over the long term.
According to director of investments Alwyn van der Merwe, “There is a clear foundation in Andile’s works, and when we do investments, it is exactly the same. We take great responsibility in applying our expertise and thought leadership to craft custom-built portfolios and solutions that satisfy our clients’ requirements — not only now, but for the next generation as well.”
