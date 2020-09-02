In a unique collaboration, master ceramicist Andile Dyalvane has created a signature piece for Sanlam Private Wealth that captures its ethos of inspiration and excellence in perpetuity. In the striking white vessel with blue accents, the line represents the journey that their wealth managers undertake when crafting dynamic and lasting wealth for generations to come — and the respect they hold for the trust their clients bestow upon them.

Dyalvane, co-founder of Imiso Ceramics, was born on September 25 1978. Hailing from a small village — Ngobozana near Qoboqobo in the Eastern Cape — he, like other boys, loved playing by the river. Rather than playing games, however, he found himself drawn to digging for clay and making objects.

Fast-forward to today: Dyalvane is now a well-travelled designer and internationally renowned artist with residencies in Denmark, France, the US and Taiwan under his belt. He has also exhibited his work with great success in London and New York.