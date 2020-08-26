Whether you’re looking to curb lockdown boredom or add to your games collection, the lifestyle games from local luxury lifestyle brand Okapi are certainly nice to have.
Lockdown has been a lot of things, to a lot of people — and Okapi found itself re-inspired by the magic of Africa, and finding creative ways to share it with its consumers that would also uplift the lockdown lull and bring a playful spirit to the home.
Known for its luxury handbags and accessories, Okapi also creates bespoke lifestyle products, and currently on our radar are the gorgeous travel backgammon sets and playing cards. While these products are not new, we find ourselves coveting them even more so during this increased time at home.
The Backgammon Board (R3,730) was crafted from Okapi’s signature, sustainably sourced blesbok leather, and is available in Antique Saddle and Clemaris. The Oracle Playing Cards (R1,900) is a traditional 52-card deck featuring hand-drawn images of symbolic African animals and deities, and is available in red, blue and green.
Log off from Netflix and enter in some healthy family competition (if you can handle it!) for game night — if not just for the sake of something different. Happy old-school gaming!
• For more information, visit okapi.com.
• This article was last updated 26 August 2020, 13:00pm.