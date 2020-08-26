Whether you’re looking to curb lockdown boredom or add to your games collection, the lifestyle games from local luxury lifestyle brand Okapi are certainly nice to have.

Lockdown has been a lot of things, to a lot of people — and Okapi found itself re-inspired by the magic of Africa, and finding creative ways to share it with its consumers that would also uplift the lockdown lull and bring a playful spirit to the home.

Known for its luxury handbags and accessories, Okapi also creates bespoke lifestyle products, and currently on our radar are the gorgeous travel backgammon sets and playing cards. While these products are not new, we find ourselves coveting them even more so during this increased time at home.