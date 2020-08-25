They’re looking for completeness, and know all sorts of baroque details about minting and the different weights, patterns, and designs of coins. “To build up a collection is not something that you’re going to be able to do overnight. It almost becomes a lifetime goal. What you find with most collectors is they actually don’t want to then sell their works, because they become collectors from the point of adding to the collection, filling gaps… that’s where they find their joy.”

The rule of thumb for figuring out whether an old coin has special value touches on three elements: “How many were minted, the condition of the coin, and then [whether there is] a historical event attached to that coin,” he explains.

When it comes to contemporary collectable coins, Roux says, true collectable coins “come with their own special packaging and certificates of authenticity, making them unique and more valuable to the numismatist”. For historical coins, international grading agencies authenticate collectable coins and rate their condition, which helps establish their value.

A PIECE OF HISTORY

Bayliss points out that, especially when it comes to old coins, an interest in history is essential to recognise and appreciate their significance. For example, the time around the South African wars produced some highly sought-after coins. They are not only of historical interest, but also, at that time in history, not many coins were minted, so they are “like hen’s teeth”, as Hern puts it.

One example that captures the imaginations of everyone I spoke to is the “Veldpond”; gold coins minted in Pilgrim’s Rest on an emergency makeshift mint during the South African War. The Boers sought temporary refuge in the town, where they built a die from mining equipment. Fewer than 1 000 of these coins were minted.

Between them, Bayliss and Hern can rattle off numerous other examples. Hern mentions the Griquatown coin produced in the early 1800s, South Africa’s first local currency. Bayliss mentions others, all saturated with human drama while dovetailing with historical narrative. He’s particularly fascinated with various forms of non-official currency, such as the tokens that were created in concentration camps in the South African War. He also mentions the notes that British commanders issued when money ran out while they were under siege in famous stand-offs like Mafikeng and Koffiefontein.

They carry with them that historical charge, that electricity of significance, their materiality imbued with meaning. But as far as their investment value is concerned, they’re unlikely to suddenly gather value. “You’re not going to buy a coin today and sell it in two years and make [a huge profit],” says Bayliss.

More compelling is the possibility that you already have something, but just don’t know its value: the Antiques Roadshow fantasy of finding something rare and valuable along with some junk you inherited, in the attic or in the basement. It’s not often, but also not unheard of, that real gems turn up unexpectedly. Usually, they had sentimental value to the owner, or were mementoes of travels, but weren’t bought or kept for investment purposes.