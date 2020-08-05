Seeking to push creative boundaries, expand reach, and re-imagine the luxury landscape, Project Geländewagen is an ambitious undertaking by Abloh and Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gordon Wagener. Speaking on the union, Wagener explains: “Mercedes-Benz today is much more than a luxury carmaker, it is a design brand and luxury label. The next step in pushing Mercedes-Benz design is our collaboration with Virgil Abloh. We are set to create something unseen in both of our branches.”

Astutely aware of the issues faced by the struggling creative sector (specifically the arts) as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz and Abloh felt compelled to offer their support. As such, a home-scale replica of the Project Geländewagen artwork will go on auction on 8 September and all proceeds will be donated to an arts-focused charity. The winner will also, in addition to the artwork, receive exclusive access to the co-creators.

This partnership sees the two worlds of design — art and automotive — collide to create a coveted piece of art that not only embodies Mercedes-Benz and Abloh’s innate understanding of luxury, but also how it can be a driving force for good. And we think that’s pretty top-notch.

• For more information, visit Mercedes-Benz website.