In the second of its highly successful collaborations with Piasa auction house in Paris, our very own Aspire Art Auctions looks set to introduce the best African and South African art to the city of lights on the 24th of June. Modern and Contemporary African Art, co-curated with Aspire, will showcase the work of 85 artists from 19 countries across East, West and Southern Africa; a sampling of creative output that highlights the exuberance and vitality characteristic of the continent. Here are a few of our favourite pieces.

1. PETER CLARKE | The Crossing: Africa, Crossing the Atlantic; America (from the Fence series). Triptych. 1987.

This three-piece work, completed during one of the darkest periods of South African history just before the dawn of democracy, resonates with codified messages and pleas of equal rights for all. The left-hand panel includes symbols and representations of African culture that would be recognisable to those familiar with Ghana, Egypt, and Benin. The central panel graphically alludes to the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade, while the panel on the far right is explicit in the imagery and iconography of the civil-rights movement. Clarke’s messages of protest, embedded in collage and gouache, resonates as much today, over 30 years later, as it did when it was completed. This will be the first time a Clarke work comes to auction in mainland Europe, so expect lots of activity on this particular piece.

• Estimated to fetch between €30,000 and €45,000.

2. SAM NHLENGETHWA | Untitled (Interior with “Discussing Jazz at the Shebeen”). 1999.