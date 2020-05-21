The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most – if not the most – important highlights of the year for cinephiles the world over. The festival combines industry bigshots with a rarefied, indie atmosphere, at a scenic location that has become synonymous with this grand-scale cinematic ritual. Known as the “International Film Festival” until 2003, Cannes was established in 1946 and is widely regarded as one of the last bastions of artistic standards in cinema.

In the ordinary course of things, Cannes’ 73rd Edition would have commenced on 12 May but, in light of the global pandemic, the 2020 festival has been cancelled, for the second time in its stalwart tenure – and will not be resorting to a digital alternative. For the town of Cannes, for filmmakers – and for the designers who dress them and their casts – these (undoubtedly necessary) measures must be frustrating in the extreme: Cannes often signifies the culmination of years of (costly) labour and development.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux has confirmed that the organisers are not planning to host the event digitally, telling Variety that, with respect to the festival’s “soul, its history, its efficiency,” a virtual alternative is “a model that wouldn’t work.” In a sombre interview on what would have been the eve of this year’s festival, Frémaux described the event as “an amazing convivial, human, artistic and gastronomic event,” which has necessarily been terminated as a result of the moratorium on international travel. “Cannes could only have taken place as it normally does with the stars, the public, the press and the professionals. It wasn’t possible for health reasons, so it wasn’t possible at all,” Frémaux insists.