The dancer and choreographer Twyla Tharp once said that “Art is the only way to run away without leaving home.” At this point, I think we can all testify to the accuracy of this maxim: human beings are so deeply reliant on art, especially when the contingencies of day-to-day life become unbearable. Visual media, literature, music: all have the capacity either to lay bare the marrow of a crisis, or to transport us away from it altogether, if only for a moment or a few moments at a time. Of course, our investment in art is also one of the first things to flounder whenever the economy does: there is truth in the educator’s lament that art and drama programmes are always the first forfeits to budget cuts.

It stands to reason, then, that the Covid-19 crisis currently remaking the world as we know it does not bode well for South African creatives. Galleries are closed, remote studios are inaccessible to the artists who ordinarily rely on them, and many people are surviving on their savings or on a fragment of their former pay cheques.

Contrary to this dire augury, however, the South African art world has been remarkably quick to adapt, and both individual creatives and the businesses that bolster and support them are finding novel ways to market and sell their wares, even in the thick of isolation. Indeed, as Johannesburg-based artist Robyn Penn notes in relation to her own practice, many artistic disciplines are intrinsically solitary to begin with.