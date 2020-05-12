Art institutions in wealthy places no doubt have emergency funders to call on but our reality in developing countries is dried up funding and huge losses due to the cancellation of events. In an interview, Raphael Chikukwa the new acting director of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in the recent Latitudes Art Fair ‘LAQ’, highlights that while they might have found clever ways to engage audiences online, many public institutions still face the dilemma of which programmes to cut and which to keep.

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has cancelled its winter programme, as I’m sure other city orchestras have done. It is not only the musicians I’m concerned about but the children who benefit from the orchestra’s wonderful youth development programmes. It is up to us to show support in whatever way we can to make sure that cultural assets are there for future generations - and our enjoyment when gatherings are allowed once again.

Galleries such as Smac and their artists are also doing their bit. Their next exhibition A Show of Solidarity includes a selection of works generously contributed by artists and collectors, with 50% of the proceeds from sales to be donated to the South African Solidarity Fund. View the works at the gallery, in accordance with social distancing protocols, or online. Smac will also be debuting Artist's Room, a series featuring dedicated exhibition spaces where artists can show new work of their choice.