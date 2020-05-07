How to lose a good portion of the day in a world of rings bursting with dazzling stones, otherworldly romantic brooches and gold necklaces worthy of a ’70s Bond girl? Do like I did and go through the catalogue of lots on Sunday and Monday’s Strauss & Co auction.

You clap eyes on a set of Art Deco earrings early on in the catalogue, thinking they’re rather lovely, and by the time you’ve been through the hundreds of lots on option, are in love with three sets of chairs, can’t fathom how you ever lived without a gold fob chain bracelet and have fallen down a rabbit hole of historical googling to find out more about the pieces on offer.