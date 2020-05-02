We’ve been avid followers of leading South African auction house Strauss & Co for many years. Since being founded in 2008, Strauss & Co has cultivated a well-deserved reputation for bringing selections of the finest art, wine, and decorative arts to the market. Now, as we adjust to living life from our homes, the auction house has partnered with Invaluable to bring their treasure trove right into your living room, letting you bid on your favourite piece from the comfort of your armchair.

This is the first in a series that will give you, our readers, an exclusive sneak peek of the unique items that will be on offer during Strauss & Co’s online two-day premium auction, 19th century, Modern, Contemporary and Post-War Art, Decorative Arts, Jewellery and Wine, from 10 to 11 May. We’ll profile our top picks from each of the categories on offer, and this week we’ve selected a cross-section of six artists whose work transports you into the big and beautiful South African outdoors. Because if you can’t actually travel, why not do it vicariously through the art on your walls?

1. JAKE AIKMAN

Lake Shoreline, 2014

Aikman’s epically large oils on canvas are usually almost photographic in their detail. Lake Shoreline is different in that the hazy blues, greens, and creams give this dreamlike, impressionistic landscape of a far-off tree line and water a romantic, atmospheric treatment that we love. It’s like remembering a distant childhood memory of a paddle-boat outing on a family holiday.

Estimated to fetch between R30,000-R50,000.