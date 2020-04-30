During lockdown, the shelter has been closed to the public but a skeleton staff living on the property continue to care for the cats and dogs and attend to emergencies.

Darg’s online shop, which has had to close during lockdown, is no longer generating money for daily running costs and vet bills. Managing director Faustina Gardner says because the organisation doesn’t receive any government funding, they rely on donations from members of the public.

“Now, more than ever, we need your support because without it we cannot continue with the work we do to help the animals in need and those at our facility.”

Interested buyers can place their bids on works by local artists such as Dale Lawrence, Vanessa Berlein, Jenny Nijenhuis, Talita Steyn and Shakil Solanki. Also going under the hammer is a variety of goods and experiences, including earrings from local jewellery brand Black Betty, vouchers for Cape Sidecar Adventures and hampers your four-legged best friend will enjoy.