Lesley Tuchten Ceramics on auction.
There is no time like the present to build your art collection – and help animals in need. In a bid to raise funds, the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (Darg) is running an online auction hosted by Aspire Art Auctions. All proceeds will go to the non-profit organisation which has been rescuing, nurturing, sterilising and re-homing neglected, abused and abandoned animals since 1999.

Located in Hout Bay, Darg cares for animals from the communities of Imizamo Yethu, Hangberg and the greater Hout Bay area. They have close to 200 animals at their shelter and 54 placed in foster care.

DARG's staff member Chester with Dr Ray the dog.
During lockdown, the shelter has been closed to the public but a skeleton staff living on the property continue to care for the cats and dogs and attend to emergencies.

Darg’s online shop, which has had to close during lockdown, is no longer generating money for daily running costs and vet bills. Managing director Faustina Gardner says because the organisation doesn’t receive any government funding, they rely on donations from members of the public.

“Now, more than ever, we need your support because without it we cannot continue with the work we do to help the animals in need and those at our facility.”

Interested buyers can place their bids on works by local artists such as Dale Lawrence, Vanessa Berlein, Jenny Nijenhuis, Talita Steyn and Shakil Solanki. Also going under the hammer is a variety of goods and experiences, including earrings from local jewellery brand Black Betty, vouchers for Cape Sidecar Adventures and hampers your four-legged best friend will enjoy.

Monotype Day 13 By artist Dale Lawrence.
You are afraid it may change you By artist Shakil Solanki.
The highest bidder will also win a dinner date and wine pairing at Fyn Restaurant with Marc Buckner, the latest star of The Bachelor SA

The online auction is currently live and will close on May 5 at 6pm.

