Conversations with potter Andile Dyalvane are insightful and inspiring. Having been an amateur potter, I understand the joy of clay and its ability to ground you. It’s a lovely medium for creative expression but you also have to yield to it, in a way, and find a collaborative rhythm if you’re to have any success. Dyalvane has certainly found his rhythm, describing his practice as a beautiful dance with clay as he pushes the limits of his medium.

This master is the recipient of numerous awards, including a Design Foundation Icon Award in recognition of outstanding achievement and innovation. His work is in many prestigious local and international public and private collections.

I visited him at his studio in Salt River, Cape Town, 36 hours before lockdown to chat about the work done on a recent residency at The Leach Pottery in the UK. While Dyalvane’s work is rooted in his African heritage and experience, the bold forms, folds, contours and tears of the Leach works are visual references to the rich north-south cultural exchange and the ancient landscapes of Cornwall.