HOT PRODUCT: THE LAGUNA COFFEE TABLE BY OKHA

While we’re going into raptures about the crossovers between design and architecture — here’s another one. Cheetah Plains, a new lodge in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve, launched last year and designed by interior-design studio ARRCC, spawned a few bespoke furniture designs by Okha, ARRC’s affiliated furniture-design studio.

The “audacious new afrominimalism” of the lodge found expression in pieces like the Laguna coffee table, which Okha has now launched as a stand-alone piece. Its sensual, organic form was inspired by a pool or lagoon, its polished black metal top mimicking the surface of a still body of water. “The shape was motivated by landscape mass as well as the project’s internal spatial layout and was therefore informed both by practicality and nature’s poetry,” says Okha’s creative director Adam Court.

NAMES TO KNOW: NISHA AND JUSTUS VAN DER HOVEN

One exciting discovery to come out of InCommon, the exhibition that kicked off the Wits School of Architecture and Planning’s academic year, has been the talents of creative couple Justus and Nisha van der Hoven. Both architects, they also dabble in art, film, and fashion design.