You can’t leave the house – and your favourite bookstore is closed for the next couple of weeks, anyway. Fear not, this is where Amazon Kindle really shines. If you’re not already an account holder, set yourself up and then come back to our list of the most inspirational interior and decorating screen-reads for some escapism.
1. LIVE BEAUTIFUL by Athena Calderone (Abrams)
Part guide, part design bible, everything about this book, from its style-sussed author to its swoon-worthy contents, echoes its title. In it, Calderone offers a peek into the homes of some of the globe’s foremost tastemakers, creative souls and designers, unpacking their look and giving you, the reader, practical advice on how to pull it all together. Once you’ve devoured it, head over to Calderone’s Instagram account for a lockdown cure of design eye candy.
2. TRAVEL HOME: DESIGN WITH A GLOBAL SPIRIT by Caitlin Flemming and Julie Goebel (Abrams)
Opening the door on the homes of 20 design frontrunners whose interiors are inspired by their insatiable wanderlust, this title celebrates travel in the home. It’s a feast of incredibly beautiful interiors, inspirational essays and practical advice, making the case for incorporating the essence of a place into your home with authenticity, rather than gimmicky imitation.
3. THE ELEMENTS OF A HOME: CURIOUS HISTORIES BEHIND EVERYDAY HOUSEHOLD OBJECTS, FROM PILLOWS TO FORKS by Amy Azzarito (Chronicle Books LLC)
The everyday domestic objects we interact with — the champagne coupe, the teapot, the bathtub and the rocking chair — can sometimes have a surprising backstory. Using delightful illustrations to give a carefully charted history of each object’s origins, as well as its influences and editions, this book is an almanac of household objects for the design lover.
4. ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST AT 100: A CENTURY OF STYLE BY ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST, foreword by Anna Wintour, introduction by Amy Astley (Abrams)
Only Architectural Digest could put forward content that includes the homes of titans like David Bowie, Barack Obama, Frank Gehry and Truman Capote. Released at the end of last year for its 100th birthday, the design authority that is AD pulled from its archives some of the very best features spanning decades, styles and personalities.
5. DOWN TO EARTH: LAID-BACK INTERIORS FOR MODERN LIVING by Lauren Liess (Abrams)
In her book, interior and textile designer Lauren Liess gives readers a masterclass in creating an interior that’s high on style but comfortable and practical. She explores the key design principles of her signature laid-back style, including ease, timelessness and nature, fleshed out by way of inspirational case studies, from a new farmhouse to a modern lakeside home.
6. THE KINFOLK HOME: INTERIORS FOR SLOW LIVING by Nathan Williams (Artisan)
A cult name in conscious living, Kinfolk has published its fair share of beautifully curated content. This book is no different and taps into the brand’s bent for spaces that convey their owners’ values. Author Nathan Williams has gathered a collection of 35 homes which fall under the categories of community, simplicity and slow living, supported by thought-provoking essays, interviews and Q&As which look at the notion of living authentically.
7. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING: A SIMPLE, EFFECTIVE WAY TO BANISH CLUTTER FOREVER, Marie Kondo (Ebury Publishing)
Undisputed organisation maven Marie Kondo’s KonMari method brings about not only tidiness in the home, but a sense of wellbeing and balance rendered from order. Having been named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2015, Kondo’s method has started a home decluttering revolution with its clear-cut approach and her famed respect for the things we hold onto.