You can’t leave the house – and your favourite bookstore is closed for the next couple of weeks, anyway. Fear not, this is where Amazon Kindle really shines. If you’re not already an account holder, set yourself up and then come back to our list of the most inspirational interior and decorating screen-reads for some escapism.

1. LIVE BEAUTIFUL by Athena Calderone (Abrams)

Part guide, part design bible, everything about this book, from its style-sussed author to its swoon-worthy contents, echoes its title. In it, Calderone offers a peek into the homes of some of the globe’s foremost tastemakers, creative souls and designers, unpacking their look and giving you, the reader, practical advice on how to pull it all together. Once you’ve devoured it, head over to Calderone’s Instagram account for a lockdown cure of design eye candy.