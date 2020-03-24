Closed doors don’t mean we can’t get our art fix. Thanks to the Google Arts & Culture project, more than 2,500 major art institutions around the world are accessible online with many offering virtual tours of their spaces and artworks. These include MoMA and the Met in New York and the Rijks in Amsterdam. In SA, besides the BKhz and Absa galleries, institutions and galleries are quickly upping their virtual game so audiences can continue to access programmes and collections but remotely.

1. NORVAL FOUNDATION

The Norval Foundation has launched #60SecondArt video clips via their Instagram account, focusing on one artwork or artist per day from the Homestead Collection or what’s currently on display.

2. ZEITZ MOCAA

This Cape Town gallery will soon have 3D tours, courtesy of Google Arts & Culture, and is increasing the content on their YouTube channel.