Closed doors don’t mean we can’t get our art fix. Thanks to the Google Arts & Culture project, more than 2,500 major art institutions around the world are accessible online with many offering virtual tours of their spaces and artworks. These include MoMA and the Met in New York and the Rijks in Amsterdam. In SA, besides the BKhz and Absa galleries, institutions and galleries are quickly upping their virtual game so audiences can continue to access programmes and collections but remotely.
1. NORVAL FOUNDATION
The Norval Foundation has launched #60SecondArt video clips via their Instagram account, focusing on one artwork or artist per day from the Homestead Collection or what’s currently on display.
2. ZEITZ MOCAA
This Cape Town gallery will soon have 3D tours, courtesy of Google Arts & Culture, and is increasing the content on their YouTube channel.
3. FNB ART JOBURG
This week, FNB Art Joburg launches the first in a series of video interviews with gallerists on current exhibitions. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to stay connected.
4. STEVENSON GALLERY
Stevenson Gallery will be opening artist Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi’s solo show Gymnasium via Instagram on Thursday, as well as conveying other artists’ stories using other digital channels.
5. GOODMAN GALLERY
You can take a virtual tour of the group show How to Disappear through the Goodman Gallery’s website later this week. The gallery will be streaming art films online from next week.