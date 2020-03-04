The Delicate Bracelet by Izandla Zethu.
The Delicate Bracelet by Izandla Zethu.
Image: Supplied

As Design Indaba 2020 wrapped up last week, its Most Beautiful Object in South Africa winner was announced. Nominated by Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner 2020 Blessing Ngobeni, and judged alongside nine other objects, it was Izandla Zethu’s The Delicate Bracelet that scooped the title, unpacking the notion of beauty and what it means.

We admire simplicity in design around here and this bracelet encapsulates that. We also love the honesty behind the bracelet’s design and philosophy. Handmade from a material readily available to most, recycled corrugated iron, The Delicate Bracelet is a symbol of hope and transformation, as corrugated iron is typically used to build shelters in local informal settlements.

SA's Picasso: Blessing Ngobeni is the visual artist you need to know about

Graham Wood speaks to him about winning the 2020 Standard Bank Young Artist award for Visual Art, the past, and the future
Voices
2 months ago

Izandla Zethu is a non-profit organisation in Walmer township, Port Elizabeth, which creates opportunities and employment for disadvantaged youths.

“Beyond sustainable upcycling, this project sends out the message to young people to open their eyes to existing opportunities in their immediate environment, to use their own skills,” Ngobeni, the bracelet’s nominator, says.

Turning something previously used in the context of poverty into an object of beauty and adornment, proving that beauty really is in the eye of the beholder, is a concept that we applaud.

You might also like...

Sho Madjozi, Hanif Kara and Vukheta Mukhar: The highlights from Design Indaba day one

Three forward-thinking, inspirational presentations which caught our attention at this year’s event
Art & Design
6 days ago

Selassie Atadika, Nhlanhla Mahlangu, Ravi Naidoo: Highlights from Design Indaba day two

The presentations on Thursday clustered around the general theme of social justice, with participants focusing on how design can make the world a ...
Art & Design
5 days ago

Jeanne Gang, Ibrahim Mahama, Enni-Kukka Tuomala: Highlights from Design Indaba day three

The final day of the 25th edition of the Design Indaba conference saw an emphasis on connections made possible by creative work, it was utterly ...
Art & Design
4 days ago
© Wanted 2020 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X