As Design Indaba 2020 wrapped up last week, its Most Beautiful Object in South Africa winner was announced. Nominated by Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner 2020 Blessing Ngobeni, and judged alongside nine other objects, it was Izandla Zethu’s The Delicate Bracelet that scooped the title, unpacking the notion of beauty and what it means.

We admire simplicity in design around here and this bracelet encapsulates that. We also love the honesty behind the bracelet’s design and philosophy. Handmade from a material readily available to most, recycled corrugated iron, The Delicate Bracelet is a symbol of hope and transformation, as corrugated iron is typically used to build shelters in local informal settlements.