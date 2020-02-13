All we’ve been talking about over at Wanted HQ this week is the announcement that Joburg-based architectural practice Counterspace will be designing this year’s Serpentine Pavilion in London.

This is a huge deal. Every year the pavilion is built on the lawn of the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, and stands as a temporary structure for the summer months. It’s always designed by a different international, upcoming architect or architectural firm.

Counterspace is the 20th practice to take on the project. The inaugural commission was by the late starchitect Zaha Hadid and subsequent pavilions have been designed by the likes of Danish designer Bjarke Ingels and Francis Kéré of Burkina Faso.