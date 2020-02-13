“All or most clubs are really struggling,” says the JCC’s general manager Steve Nicholson over a glass of chenin on said Friday afternoon. “But we’re fortunate we’ve got an investment fund; we’ve got very strong membership and we own all the assets of the club — so it’s really around making sure that your club is relevant to modern families. Traditionally, clubs have been really poor about keeping up with the times because they respect tradition so much.”

As I sit chatting to Nicholson, a stream of mixed-age members passes by to greet him. “I was so dubious of this new addition when I saw the drawings,” one says to me, “but it’s changed the club.” Clearly Nicholson has a lot to do with the place’s ongoing turnaround.

He’s been with the club for seven years and been GM of both the Auckland Park and Woodmead properties for five. He first made his mark at Woodmead, which is largely golf- dominated. He and his team saw the opportunity to make it a more family-orientated place — thereby attracting new members. They succeeded, and as he puts it: “After three years we decided to do something down here [Auckland Park] and it’s worked absolutely amazingly.”

Part of this is an inspired partnership with young architect and club member Vedhant Maharaj. He heads up the multi-disciplinary design practice Rebel Base Collective. His winning pitch for the patio space is a startling, modern, and light addition to the building — some of which dates back to 1906, when the club opened.

“We’ve had a lot of experience in working on heritage buildings and it’s never been my approach to replicate what’s old,” he explains. “Rather, how do you have a conversation between the new and old? So that’s what we did here.”