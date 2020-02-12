Sherbet hues, subdued late-afternoon sunlight, palm trees, Art Deco, and gigantic SUVs — if there’s a city that plays to expectations it’s Miami. Cross the bay to South Beach and you could easily be in a scene from The Birdcage — fluorescent lights fizzing and Ocean Drive heaving at night. Or get caught up in a midday car chase as per a Jerry Bruckheimer movie. Except for the madly prohibitive traffic jams, hell yes!

This is a place built for partying in the sun, making for miles of white sand, drinking gargantuan margaritas, eating Cuban food, and escaping life.

However, I wasn’t hitting the “city that brings the heat” for days of beach and razzling, I was there for work. A serious task, erm, relatively speaking.