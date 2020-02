He says it’s also a wonderful opportunity to meet other collectors and learn from them. “Collectors are enthusiasts, they share their knowledge so openly and easily,” he says.

Perhaps most interestingly, Ferreira argues, in a field like contemporary African art, the collectors themselves actually become tastemakers, very often influencing other people’s collections. Someone like Tisot, for example, understands that investing in emerging artists isn’t about a once-off purchase. He says that as a collector he wants to “grow up with young artists of the same age”. In that sense, as a collector, you nurture talent. “They need also to be supported,” he says.

Boghi concurs: “Usually after the first purchase I start a long-lasting relationship with the gallery and I always end up buying more than one piece from different artists of the gallery.”

Ferreira also notes that, “A lot of collectors tend to collect what other collectors inspire them to collect.” Some pioneering collectors have made their collections public, or sometimes open them to the public on occasion. The most prominent would be the likes of Jochen Zeitz, whose collection anchors the Zeitz Mocaa, but Ferreira also mentions other collectors like Martin Epstein, owner of the Open 24 Hours gallery in Cape Town, as a “private collector who has gone public”. Strauss & Co’s chairman, Frank Kilbourn, is a prolific art collector whose assortment of 20th-century works is opened at Welgemeend, Cape Town, once a year. Other early collectors of African modernist art, such as the Norval family, founders of the Norval Foundation, remain hugely influential.

Years down the line, new collectors will seek out works from pioneering collections. “So it’s also, in a way, an endorsement for the collector: for making their own choices and being brave enough to take risks, and to buy for pleasure, for love, for passion,” says Ferreira.