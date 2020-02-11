For a while now, contemporary art from Africa has been generating buzz worldwide. Firstly, in a world art market where there’s a lot of the same-old, same-old ideas in Europe and the US, contemporary African art not only offers something new and exciting, but something affordable, too. As one Italian collector, Tommaso Tisot, who is visiting the Cape Town Art Fair (CTAF) for the second time this year, puts it: “It’s quite different from the other countries in the world.” Here, he says, he sees new ideas, politically and socially engaged work, and novel approaches. The rest of the world (bar possibly the Middle East) is “a little bit boring”.

“It’s also easier for young collectors to buy more artworks, because the prices are not so high,” he adds, explaining that, for the price of a single artwork from a European artist, he can afford a number of artworks from emerging African artists.

Andrea Boghi, another Italian collector, says: “The African art market is extremely interesting because prices are still affordable and the quality is improving every year.”