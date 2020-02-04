This Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm, Strauss & Co will be auctioning the art collection of The Monarch Hotel which includes 164 lots of outstanding works by some of the country’s top artists. The Rosebank luxury boutique hotel, which will also be auctioned this week, is a heritage building dating back to the 1930s which was originally used as a phone exchange.

Among the collection are works by South African greats Robert Hodgins, Walter Battiss, David Koloane, Sam Nhlengethwa, Brett Murray and many more, with some irresistibly good deals to be had.

Below are five works on our shortlist:

1. VARIOUS LOTS - RUAN HOFFMANN PLATES:

Hoffmann’s ceramic plates, featuring seemingly random words and phrases gathered from the artist’s daily experiences, have become highly collectable. They are irreverent and decorative, rather than functional, with their expressive misshapen forms and ragged edges. Sixty plates will go on auction.