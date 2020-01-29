Quinta da Comporta hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.
Image: Supplied

Portugal’s rise as a hot travel destination continues, especially given its accessibility and affordability for us South Africans. Comporta, the laidback, beach-chic destination on its coastline south of Lisbon is a little-known secret now starting to gain some desirable hotels, the latest of which is Quinta da Comporta.

The eco-luxe hotel, set within the reserve of the same name, has 73 luxe suites and rooms conceived with an understated and authentic feel that mirrors the region’s atmosphere. Designed by internationally acclaimed Portuguese architect and designer Miguel Câncio Martins, who masterminded the design of “a little establishment in Paris” called Buddha Bar, guests look out over verdant rice fields, while bathing in the hotel’s 40m-long glass infinity pool. If that doesn’t entice you, these reasons just might:

SUPPORTING LOCAL

Portugal is a country with a rich handcraft heritage and Câncio Martins has capitalised on this aspect of its culture. Because he has opted to use the work of celebrated local artisans, like Patrick Michel and Bela Silva, for the hotel’s furniture, floor designs, sculptures, tiling and more, Quinta da Comporta is a showcase of the country’s talents with a very authentic spirit.  

IMPRESSIVE GREEN CREDENTIALS

Reducing the building’s impact on nature is central to the hotel’s philosophy. Wastewater is collected for use in the gardens, including the organic vegetable garden, and recycled materials from the demolition of old buildings have been reused in the landscaping of the grounds, where only approved species are planted. As for the building itself, careful planning, solar panels and added insulation allow for thermal optimisation, reducing the need for further cooling and heating. 

DESIGN THAT SUPPORTS RELAXATION

Rather than opting for ostentation, Câncio Martins’s considered aesthetic reflects “a comforting return to the basics”, while bringing luxury to the fore. The interiors are low key in a way that represents Comporta; they’re richly layered with texture, thanks to the use of natural materials like sisal, wicker, rope and stone in combination with a restful palette.

HONOURING THE PAST

We love that Comporta’s history as a rice producing region is part and parcel of the hotel’s concept. The property was a rice farm and its abandoned grain stores and farmhouses, with their characteristic lime-washed and blue striped facades, have been authentically recreated as the hotel’s living quarters, spa and restaurant. The spa, aptly named Oryza from the rice species Oryza sativa, bases many of its treatments on the restorative benefits of the grain.

