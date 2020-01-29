Portugal’s rise as a hot travel destination continues, especially given its accessibility and affordability for us South Africans. Comporta, the laidback, beach-chic destination on its coastline south of Lisbon is a little-known secret now starting to gain some desirable hotels, the latest of which is Quinta da Comporta.

The eco-luxe hotel, set within the reserve of the same name, has 73 luxe suites and rooms conceived with an understated and authentic feel that mirrors the region’s atmosphere. Designed by internationally acclaimed Portuguese architect and designer Miguel Câncio Martins, who masterminded the design of “a little establishment in Paris” called Buddha Bar, guests look out over verdant rice fields, while bathing in the hotel’s 40m-long glass infinity pool. If that doesn’t entice you, these reasons just might:

SUPPORTING LOCAL

Portugal is a country with a rich handcraft heritage and Câncio Martins has capitalised on this aspect of its culture. Because he has opted to use the work of celebrated local artisans, like Patrick Michel and Bela Silva, for the hotel’s furniture, floor designs, sculptures, tiling and more, Quinta da Comporta is a showcase of the country’s talents with a very authentic spirit.