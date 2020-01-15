Love them or hate them, trends have a huge impact on our interaction with design. Twenty-twenty is a special case … not only are we looking to a new year, but a new decade too, and for many trend forecasters this signals an even bigger chance to start afresh. We’ve searched far and wide for influences you’ll be seeing come through in the design world this year and singled out five we think will be the biggest. The majority point to a decidedly calm, wellness-focused space … it’s all about peace and harmony in the home.

1. THE ART OF IMITATION

With imitation technology steaming ahead in leaps and bounds, lookalike materials in the surface design industry are hard to tell apart from the real deal. Things have progressed far beyond the wood-look ceramic tile, with high-end natural materials, such as stone, being developed into lookalike floor and wall treatments that bear hyper-real textures and graphics. Not convinced? Look to Belgotex, with their recent release of LVTs (luxury vinyl tiles) which mimic terrazzo, concrete, marble and more but offer superior durability and little to no maintenance.