Without enriching dialogue, healthy debate and the exchange of knowledge, culture would be in decline. What’s more, the arts are a necessary sounding board, contributing to a heathy, engaged society. Early in 2018, I attended the Rolex Arts Weekend of performances, exhibitions and talks in Berlin, Germany, which marked the end of the 2016-2017 cycle of the prestigious Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative. This was the most inspiring creative gathering I’d ever attended, with luminaries such as composer Philip Glass, architect Sir David Chipperfield, author Mia Couto, film director Alfonso Cuarón, multimedia artist Joan Jonas and playwright-actor Robert Lepage among those included in the programme.

What made this immersion in the arts extraordinary was that so many of these icons made themselves freely available for one-on-one discussions. Strong debate over the future of arts education, a multimedia performance by Japanese-Peruvian composer and intermedia artist Pauchi Sasaki and a performance by young South African dancer Londiwe Khoza left a lasting impression.

But Berlin is a long way to go for the arts, so you’ll be pleased to learn that Rolex has chosen the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town to host this year’s event. This is the first on African soil and will feature the work of the 2018-2019 cycle of protégés with their mentors in the fields of dance, architecture, music and literature.