Did Durban have a big influence on your style and subject matter? Maybe not necessarily my style but the way I grew up in Durban is definitely the foundation informing what I'm curious about and how that influences my subject matter. I was 28 when I moved to the US, and got my first smartphone and pair of Nikes, and to be from middle-class Durban, dumped into such a highly connected, fast-paced, capitalistic place as New York, it piqued my interest in how stark the differences are. The way we quantify success, project status through our appearance and, ultimately, build values is so different to my background, years ago, and I'm fascinated as to how online Western culture now comes to shape the global medium of success.

Explain the title of your current show Sacred Currency. Sacred Currency aims to explore how icons, language and learnt behavior can all act as nuanced indicators of success, wealth and social belonging. The proliferation of luxury brands and logos creates a vocabulary of icons that associate the user to status and success by virtue of the icon's monetary and cultural value. The irony therein is that these “hieroglyphics of success” generally will only be read and valued by people who buy into the same value system. If you're flexing Gucci for someone who doesn't know the G, would they lift you on their shoulders?

Is there a re-occurring theme, icon or symbol in your work? Yes, apart from my palette (black, grey and white 2011 to 2018 and Blue Phase 2019 to present), I've been obscuring my subjects’ faces with “ID masks” - two circular eyes and an oblong mouth, generally executed with gold leaf. In my Skullboy years, I painted these amorphous, evil characters that sat alongside all my subjects. These characters came to represent my subjects’ ID – all our shortcomings and ills manifested by what we crave, embodied by an ever-present partner. These, again, were a dissociation device where I could paint the subjects as victims of their true selves, not the masters. So, the combining of the subject and the ID is ultimately myself and my subjects taking responsibility for who we are.