I grew up in Senegal, and did my primary education there. I went to the Musée Dynamique in Dakar as a student. But the first time I really encountered African art was at the Musée de l’Homme, in Paris.”

So says Souleymane Bachir Diagne, a Senegalese philosopher and professor of French at Columbia University in a New York Times dialogue about a report calling for thousands of artworks to be returned to West Africa by French museums. The dialogue was over “what should happen and what these objects could mean to young Africans who have never seen them”.

South African art historian and curator Same Mdluli, who conceptualised A Black Aesthetic: A View of South African Artists (1970-1990) at the Standard Bank Art Gallery earlier this year, says many people who visited the exhibition came with knowledge of a few black artists — the well-known ones. And many were surprised to find that there are many more whose works, to their knowledge, have never been interrogated.

Though arguably the biggest, A Black Aesthetic is not the first exhibition of overlooked and marginalised black artists in SA. There was The Neglected Tradition at the Johannesburg Art Gallery in 1988, and in 2005 the SA National Gallery mounted Revisions: Expanding the Narrative of South African Art. The latter exhibition publication has also been available online for many years now and is used by schools and students as an open resource.

Alexia Walker is an independent art advisor and Aspire Art Auctions’ business consultant and senior art specialist. An expert in modern and contemporary African art and focused on encouraging a culture of art collecting in Africa, she says the global interest in modern and contemporary African has increased significantly over the past five years. “Art fairs solely devoted to art from the continent are multiplying overseas while major international auction houses like Sotheby’s and Bonhams are hosting standalone African art auctions. International art collectors are currently showing a particular interest in South African photography, with names such as Zanele Muholi, David Goldblatt, and Pieter Hugo at the top of their wishlists,” she says.