“We don’t charge visitors any fee to enter the property, and there is art throughout the estate,” explains Johann Laubser, general manager of Delaire Graff Estate.

While many of the most remarkable pieces are cloistered in the privacy of the five-star hotel, the public areas are filled with notable works by the likes of William Kentridge, Dylan Lewis, and Lionel Smit. Most famous is the original Chinese Girl by Vladimir Tretchikoff, which Graff bought on auction for £1-million, and returned to South Africa in 2013.

Today, she is displayed unobtrusively on one side of the lobby. And the cost to stand and admire her? Zero.

Of course, Laubser would prefer if you stayed for a wine tasting, a meal, or the night in one of the luxury lodges, but it’s not obligatory.

The payoff for the estates is that art amplifies the visitor experience, and ultimately brings more feet through the door.

IF YOU BUILD IT, THEY WILL COME

“Art draws a lot of people,” says Ilse Schermers, curator of the art gallery and sculpture garden at neighbouring Tokara Wine Estate, owned by Firstrand co-founder GT Ferreira and his wife Anne-Marie. “From an economic point of view, art becomes another way of getting people onto the farm. It’s a formula that works.”

Schermers has long been involved with art in the winelands, from owning her own gallery in Stellenbosch to launching the gallery on Grande Provence Estate. Today she owns IS Art in Franschhoek’s main road, in addition to curating Tokara’s art offering.