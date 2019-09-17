The Durban CBD was, once upon a time, the place to be with swish establishments in buildings designed to stand out. Although some of those edifices still stand, many have taken on decidedly less fashionable reputations in the last two decades, some falling into ruin, as the character of the city has changed and businesses have moved out to the suburbs. We take a tour down memory lane.

ADDINGTON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The imposing white edifice of Addington Children’s Hospital is a landmark on South Beach, albeit one that has been slowly decaying over the past 30-odd years. Built in 1928 through the fundraising efforts of then Durban mayor Mary Siedle, it was the first facility in Africa dedicated to the treatment of infants and children and, notably, cared for patients of all races. Despite its grand architecture, the inside of the building was decorated with cheerful artworks aimed at making the young patients feel better.

In the 1980s, the apartheid government objected to the work being done for all of Durban’s children and cut the funding, leading the closure of the facility and the building’s degeneration. In 2010, it was renamed the KwaZulu-Natal Children’s Hospital and, slowly but surely, it is being restored to its former glory.