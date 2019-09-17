The Durban CBD was, once upon a time, the place to be with swish establishments in buildings designed to stand out. Although some of those edifices still stand, many have taken on decidedly less fashionable reputations in the last two decades, some falling into ruin, as the character of the city has changed and businesses have moved out to the suburbs. We take a tour of memory lane.

GREENACRES

It was an institution, a glamorous department store reminiscent of swanky European high street establishments, half shop, half museum of excess and aspiration. Greenacres’s history extends back as far as the 1880s and predates the arrival of cars and electric lighting in the city. Its tearoom was legendary, with an organist playing background music as patrons enjoyed delicate pastries served by gloved waitrons.

Greenacres’s façade still presides over West Street but as an Edgars store. The back of the building was modernised in the ’80s and, although it wasn’t structurally feasible to preserve the frame and interior of the building, the Victorian façade was renovated and integrated into the new one.