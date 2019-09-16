1. MANDLA SIBEKO | Founder, FNB Art Joburg
One artwork you’d take to a desert island? One of South African art icon Ernest Mancoba’s abstract works.
Art you’d buy for R1-million? Something by Gerard Sekoto or Dumile Feni.
And R500,000? Pieces by previous winners of the FNB Art Prize like Portia Zvavahera or Kudzanai Chiurai.
Favourite gallery in the world? The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the São Paulo Museum of Art.
Young artist you’ve got your eye on? Banele Khoza, who is curating the Gallery Lab section of Art Joburg this year.
Artist you can never get enough of? David Koloane.
2. GLYNIS HYSLOP | Founder, RMB Turbine Art Fair
Artwork you’d take to a desert island? I would take one of Karel Nel’s serene Seychelles drawings. There is so much to see in them that I could while away the time.
Art you’d buy for R1-million? I would need a bit more than a million, but I would love to own or share one of Ghanaian artist El Anatsui’s mesmerising sculptures. These huge, shimmering folds of “cloth” are made from bottle tops pieced together with copper wire.
And R500,000? Louis Maqhubela — his works of modernist abstraction have a distinct visual language and his colours sing.
Favourite gallery in the world? Hauser & Wirth. It has nine galleries worldwide and the Somerset Gallery has a garden designed by Piet Oudolf.
Young artist you’ve got your eye on? Many — but Bastiaan van Stenis, Themba Khumalo, and Lebohang Sithole come to mind. I have also been blown away by Nkhensani Rihlampfu’s rope sculpture works.
Artist you can never get enough of? William Kentridge is the most incredibly versatile artist. Drawings, sculpture, set design, performance work, films. He constantly surprises.
The one piece of art that got away, that you’re still kicking yourself about? An early Serge Alain Nitegeka, that I stupidly thought was too expensive.
3. RUARC PEFFERS | Managing director, Aspire Art Auctions
Artwork you’d take to a desert island? Rirkrit Tiravanija’s Pad Thai.
Art you’d buy for R1-million?A Nicholas Hlobo ribbon and leather on canvas.
And R500,000? A Billie Zangewa silk collage.
Young artist you’ve got your eye on? Lungiswa Gqunta, Buhlebezwe Siwani, Bronwyn Katz.
Artist you can never get enough of? Moshekwa Langa – I love the freedom of his work. The form and colour. The whimsy and humour.
The one piece of art that got away, that you’re still kicking yourself about? We sold a work by Moshekwa Langa in 2017 entitled Mmatšie — it’s still my WhatsApp profile picture today.
4. MAKGATI MOLEBATSI | Co-founder, Latitudes Art Fair
Artwork you’d take to a desert island? Liza Grobler’s Easy Access Scarf — I could start counting the keys used in its making.
Art you’d buy for R1-million? One of Billie Zangewa’s early cityscapes.
And R500,000? A few of Usha Seejarim’s sculptural installations with clothes pegs.
Young artist you’ve got your eye on? Lwando Dlamini — his works are so haunting.
Artist you can never get enough of? Usha Seejarim’s sculptural installations are so conceptual, and transform everyday domestic items into inviting artworks, imbuing them with an aesthetic sensibility. I love the use of found objects. And Louise Bourgeois, for the same reason.
The one piece of art that got away, that you’re still kicking yourself about? An early Zanele Muholi photograph from the series Sex ID Crisis, part of an exhibition around 2003 at the Alliance Française.
5. RICHARD NDIMANDE | Cataloguer, Strauss & Co
Art you’d take to a desert island? Study of a Bull by Francis Bacon.
Art you’d buy for R1-million? Boy on a Horse by Alexis Preller
And R500,000? Untitled by Kagiso Patrick Mautloa.
Favourite gallery in the world? The Norval Foundation, because it doesn’t only have exhibition rooms, but an amazing sculpture garden and a restaurant with delicious food too.
Young artist you’ve got your eye on? Dimakatso Augustine Mathopa.
Artist you can never get enough of? Jane Alexander, because I am fascinated by the human-animal hybrid. Every time you look at a work of hers it tells you endless stories, so you can never get bored or get enough of it.
The one piece of art that got away, that you’re still kicking yourself about? Fathers & Sons by Tsoku Maela.
6. ELANA BRUNDYN | CEO, Norval Foundation
Artwork you’d take to a desert island? I would take my iPad. That way I get access to hundreds of art books and images. (And no, this isn’t cheating… It’s impossible to choose one!)
Art you’d buy for R1-million? Paola Pivi, Feather Polar Bear.
And R500,000? A wood panel by Serge Alain Nitegeka or a Georgina Gratrix painting.
Young artist you’ve got your eye on? Mongezi Ncaphayi.
Artist you can never get enough of? Pablo Picasso. Not only is he the father of cubism, but he’s also a genius of colour and medium who extended himself beyond painting to ceramics, sculpture, prints, drawings, theatre, and costume. I’m inspired by his dedication and willpower, which was unparalleled even among the greatest artists.
The one piece of art that got away, that you’re still kicking yourself about? A Francis Bacon drawing at Marlborough Gallery in London many moons ago.
