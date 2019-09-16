1. MANDLA SIBEKO | Founder, FNB Art Joburg

One artwork you’d take to a desert island? One of South African art icon Ernest Mancoba’s abstract works.

Art you’d buy for R1-million? Something by Gerard Sekoto or Dumile Feni.

And R500,000? Pieces by previous winners of the FNB Art Prize like Portia Zvavahera or Kudzanai Chiurai.

Favourite gallery in the world? The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the São Paulo Museum of Art.

Young artist you’ve got your eye on? Banele Khoza, who is curating the Gallery Lab section of Art Joburg this year.

Artist you can never get enough of? David Koloane.

2. GLYNIS HYSLOP | Founder, RMB Turbine Art Fair

Artwork you’d take to a desert island? I would take one of Karel Nel’s serene Seychelles drawings. There is so much to see in them that I could while away the time.

Art you’d buy for R1-million? I would need a bit more than a million, but I would love to own or share one of Ghanaian artist El Anatsui’s mesmerising sculptures. These huge, shimmering folds of “cloth” are made from bottle tops pieced together with copper wire.

And R500,000? Louis Maqhubela — his works of modernist abstraction have a distinct visual language and his colours sing.

Favourite gallery in the world? Hauser & Wirth. It has nine galleries worldwide and the Somerset Gallery has a garden designed by Piet Oudolf.