But the fair had become overcrowded, cluttered, and difficult to navigate. Sibeko says the fair had “created too many small spaces”. “One of the drawbacks of having lots of little exhibitors is that it starts feeling very market-like,” says operations director Vicky Ross.

Stevenson’s Joost Bosland points out, “I think a lot of these things were brought into sharper focus because the CTAF just went from strength to strength.” The CTAF has, in recent years, put on a much more clearly defined show with more refined presentation. The CTAF is owned by Italian company Fiera Milano and positions itself very much as an international fair, attracting collectors and dealers from around the world. Although it has a very different character from JAF, it nonetheless left exhibitors feeling something lacking in the Joburg event.

Sibeko explains, too, that the majority of the JAF’s sales were being made by the big players. (This comment also suggests, although he didn’t say as much, that the JAF wasn’t necessarily serving the smaller exhibitors who were making up the space, either.) Despite this, Bosland explains, he and some of the others felt that their concerns weren’t being taken seriously.

FORWARD THINKING

After considering the input of the major galleries and carefully dissecting the art market, Art Joburg has decided to put on a fair of international stature, but with a real understanding of how the Joburg art market works. Ross points out that the collectors who were buying art at the JAF were predominantly locals, not the international tourists frequenting the CTAF.

Read’s understanding is similar. “We don’t have visitors here,” he says. “This is a home-grown community here in Johannesburg. And that’s why I love it. They are collectors of Africa, people who are interested in what is happening on this continent, generally from this continent.”

Bosland adds that a key part of the galleries’ approach in Joburg involves convincing serious local collectors that supporting top contemporary artists is “the best way to commit to art financially”. Local collectors still tend to be interested primarily in 20th-century modern art. The scale of JAF, he feels, was muddying the waters, which he felt detracted from the longer-term ambition to develop a better understanding of contemporary art among local art buyers.

“That education process is harmed if they’re seeing work by William Kentridge, Zanele Muholi, and Helen Sebidi next to artists who might not have the same calibre,” says Bosland. “If it’s all being presented as equally valued, the educational mission that we’re on is being harmed.”