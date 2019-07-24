The Living Room featuring a Vipp 451 Chair.
The Living Room featuring a Vipp 451 Chair.
Image: Supplied

The Vipp Chimney House, named after its chimney that rises from the centenarian pump house building, has just been opened in Northern Copenhagen, bringing to three the number of Vipp hotels. From the brand that brought you the iconic MoMA-resident pedal bin, this Danish company has seamlessly branched out into homeware, accessories, furniture and hotels. But you can forget the concierge and room service, Vipp’s hotel offering is like a curated home stay in the style of a design hotel.

If you’re planning a trip to Copenhagen, a stay at this historic, brand-loyal space is a must... here are five reasons why:

1. You’d be living Vipp’s design philosophy, rather than admiring it from a distance.

Vipp pours its brand pillars of simplicity, functionality and quality into its hotels. Potential clients are able to test drive not just the brand’s homeware and furniture items, but Vipp’s kitchens too. In a rarely seen approach centered around hands on engagement, a more informed decision can be made before shelling out for a kitchen. And, for those who do decide to install a kitchen, the cost of the stay is written off.

Vipp’s upcoming furniture line will surprise you

The iconic Danish brand’s bold new direction reveals its softer side
Art & Design
6 months ago

2. You can call a David Thulstrup designed space your own.

Awarded for his design of chef Rene Redzepi’s Noma 2.0 in 2018, the Copenhagen based interior architect is a disciple of honest materials and refined simplicity. Having first done the interiors of the Vipp Loft, the brand was only too happy to work with him again. “I was encouraged to make it edgy, and with that I wanted to add the personality, comfort and aesthetics of a private residence. I wanted people to feel at home,” he explains.

Vipp's modular steel kitchen.
Vipp's modular steel kitchen.
Image: Supplied
Vipp's Chimney House kitchen.
Vipp's Chimney House kitchen.
Image: Supplied

3. History preserved is always a winner in our books.

They’ve honoured this heritage-listed building with great respect.  A clean addition has been made to the original 1902 brick structure in the form of a concrete box to accommodate the second floor. A skylight offers guests the best vantage point of the 35-meter-tall chimney and generous arched windows allow for the exchange of indoors and out. While the shell of the building remains intact, the interior offers guests modern, functional liveability and comfort.

The original chimney rising above Copenhagen.
The original chimney rising above Copenhagen.
Image: Supplied
The dining room beneath a soaring ceiling.
The dining room beneath a soaring ceiling.
Image: Supplied
The hallway is flooded with light from the refitted arched windows.
The hallway is flooded with light from the refitted arched windows.
Image: Supplied
A steel staircase separates the dining and living areas.
A steel staircase separates the dining and living areas.
Image: Supplied

4. The simplicity of materials will win you over.

Signature to Thulstrup’s work and to Vipp’s identity is an honesty of materials. Up until recently Vipp has worked predominantly in steel, so it’s only natural that the interior palette follows the same stripped back expression. Poured terrazzo, limewashed brick, steel and a smattering of wood is what you’ll come into contact with.

The bathroom features a genius use of terazzo and Vipp's modular steel units.
The bathroom features a genius use of terazzo and Vipp's modular steel units.
Image: Supplied
One of the bedroom's in Vipp's Chimney House.
One of the bedroom's in Vipp's Chimney House.
Image: Supplied

5. You can buy most of what you see in the house.

Typically, hotels of this calibre guard the source of everything from their salt shakers to their sofas, even more so when they have a hot shot designer behind the inception. But since this is part of Vipp’s empire, they’ve used their full range of products from their coveted pedal bins and kitchen utensils to their recently released 451 Alt Chairs and more. You like, you buy.

You might also like...

Astrid Maria Busse Rasmussen takes us on a tour of Danish architecture

Ørestad in Copenhagen is a stunning example of the innovative, mixed-use architecture for which the Danes are renowned
Art & Design
1 year ago

The 50-course future of fine dining at Copenhagen's new restaurant Alchemist

Opening on July 4, the restaurant promises ‘holistic cuisine’ — a blend of food, drama and art
Navigator
3 weeks ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X