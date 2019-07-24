The Vipp Chimney House, named after its chimney that rises from the centenarian pump house building, has just been opened in Northern Copenhagen, bringing to three the number of Vipp hotels. From the brand that brought you the iconic MoMA-resident pedal bin, this Danish company has seamlessly branched out into homeware, accessories, furniture and hotels. But you can forget the concierge and room service, Vipp’s hotel offering is like a curated home stay in the style of a design hotel.

If you’re planning a trip to Copenhagen, a stay at this historic, brand-loyal space is a must... here are five reasons why:

1. You’d be living Vipp’s design philosophy, rather than admiring it from a distance.

Vipp pours its brand pillars of simplicity, functionality and quality into its hotels. Potential clients are able to test drive not just the brand’s homeware and furniture items, but Vipp’s kitchens too. In a rarely seen approach centered around hands on engagement, a more informed decision can be made before shelling out for a kitchen. And, for those who do decide to install a kitchen, the cost of the stay is written off.