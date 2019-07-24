The Vipp Chimney House, named after its chimney that rises from the centenarian pump house building, has just been opened in Northern Copenhagen, bringing to three the number of Vipp hotels. From the brand that brought you the iconic, MoMA-resident pedal bin, this Danish company has seamlessly branched out into homeware, accessories, furniture and hotels. But you can forget the concierge and room service, Vipp’s hotel offering is like a curated home stay in the style of a design hotel.
If you’re planning a trip to Copenhagen, a stay at this historic, brand-loyal space is a must... here are five reasons why:
1. You’d be living Vipp’s design philosophy, rather than admiring it from a distance.
Vipp pours its brand pillars of simplicity, functionality and quality into its hotels. Potential clients are able to test drive not just the brand’s homeware and furniture items, but Vipp’s kitchens too. In a rarely seen approach centered around hands on engagement, a more informed decision can be made before shelling out for a kitchen. And, for those who do decide to install a kitchen, the cost of the stay is written off.
2. You can call a David Thulstrup designed space your own.
Awarded for his design of chef Rene Redzepi’s Noma 2.0 in 2018, the Copenhagen based interior architect is a disciple of honest materials and refined simplicity. Having first done the interiors of the Vipp Loft, the brand was only too happy to work with him again. “I was encouraged to make it edgy, and with that I wanted to add the personality, comfort and aesthetics of a private residence. I wanted people to feel at home,” he explains.
3. History preserved is always a winner in our books.
They’ve honoured this heritage-listed building with great respect. A clean addition has been made to the original 1902 brick structure in the form of a concrete box to accommodate the second floor. A skylight offers guests the best vantage point of the 35-meter-tall chimney and generous arched windows allow for the exchange of indoors and out. While the shell of the building remains intact, the interior offers guests modern, functional liveability and comfort.
4. The simplicity of materials will win you over.
Signature to Thulstrup’s work and to Vipp’s identity is an honesty of materials. Up until recently Vipp has worked predominantly in steel, so it’s only natural that the interior palette follows the same stripped back expression. Poured terrazzo, limewashed brick, steel and a smattering of wood is what you’ll come into contact with.
5. You can buy most of what you see in the house.
Typically, hotels of this calibre guard the source of everything from their salt shakers to their sofas, even more so when they have a hot shot designer behind the inception. But since this is part of Vipp’s empire, they’ve used their full range of products from their coveted pedal bins and kitchen utensils to their recently released 451 Alt Chairs and more. You like, you buy.