Sifiso Shange is a name that has risen quickly in design-loving circles. This young furniture designer and founder of Afri Modern is fundamentally a storyteller who uses his Zulu identity to create clean-lined, contemporary pieces that reference African culture. Using motifs that are rooted in beadwork, symbolism and tribal narratives, his servers, cabinets and side tables bring meaning to the coolest of pads. By infusing Zulu culture into contemporary design he’s preserving a legacy for future generations.

Tell me about the first pieces that Afri Modern ever released. They were the Muhle Muhle cabinet and coffee table at the Design Indaba conference in Cape Town in 2018 through the Emerging Creatives programme. The story of Muhle Muhle is a celebration and tribute to women embracing their inner and outer beauty through their own unique journey, inspired by the sacred art of Zulu beadwork.

What or who are the creative forces that have shaped your career? Life is at the heart of my work – it’s my experiences and journey thus far that have moulded my career. Without naming names specifically, my family, partner, friends and people around me have inspired me deeply.