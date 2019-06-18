After almost a decade in Braamfontein, the contemporary art gallery Stevenson Johannesburg has moved to a new spot on 7th Avenue in Parktown North. It’s a move that gallery partner Joost Bosland jokingly calls “reverse gentrification”. Its previous spot on Juta Street, diagonally opposite the Wits Art Museum, with proximity to the university, chimed well with the gallery’s edgy, intellectual ethos. “We’ve been thinking for about five years about how to ‘do the north’ without losing our sense of identity and what distinguishes us from our colleagues,” Bosland says.

The move is partly to be closer to the gallery’s market and partly to operate in closer proximity to what’s becoming something of an art precinct. The area around the new Keyes Art Mile and Everard Read Gallery in Rosebank, the Goodman Gallery, and the rest of the art strip in Parkwood, has become central to the city’s art ecosystem. Bosland says that if he could have put an X on a map to mark his ideal location, the gallery’s new spot would have been it. “There is something to be said for being close to our colleagues but still having our own little space,” he says.

It doesn’t hurt that there are good restaurants nearby, and Gallery Momo is just a few doors down. “You can really do the whole gallery circuit quite easily,” Bosland says.