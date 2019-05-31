As exciting as it is to see an auction house pinning its future on its ability to develop new and “traditionally neglected markets” – something that is undeniably important for the growth and development of the local art market in general – it’s a strategy that comes with challenges. One of the most important, Sey points out, is the simple fact that public art institutions and museums in South Africa are so underfunded they can’t fulfil all their traditional functions, which include research and publication and education more broadly. All of these things are fundamental, not only to developing new markets, but also to unlocking the value in works that have been neglected in the past, such as the “black modernists” brought to the fore by A Black Aesthetic. In that case, the exhibition itself aimed prompt new and better scholarship.

In the art market, provenance is central to ensuring the authenticity and value of works. If you can trace the history of a work; prove who owned it; where it was bought and sold; which exhibitions and books it has appeared in, it adds to its value. It’s a combination of pedigree and certainty that develops value.

Increasingly, says Sey, the auction houses themselves have to step in where these records and resources don’t exist and where research is needed. “Private collectors and collections have increasingly become responsible for developing a place for fine art in our national cultural identity,” he said in an article he wrote relating to the upcoming auction. He also quotes his colleague at Aspire, Emma Bedford, who says, “Our approach to developing value in the contemporary segment benefits greatly from our commitment to excellence in our research, writing, cataloguing and presentation processes.”

The Preller work was forensically analysed by prominent art analyst Gerard de Kamper, chief curator ceramics and collections management at the University of Pretoria, using infrared scanning to see beneath its surface.

The public lectures and talks by experts, which the auction house puts on, and the catalogues themselves, have become not only an important resource for established collectors, who rely on them for their records and research, but also serve as an important tool for breaking down barriers to entry and inviting new buyers to develop their interest.

Of course, this approach comes with its pros and cons. Public institutions and scholarship cannot be replaced but, at an exciting time like this, when the market is changing rapidly, something needs to be done to draw works like those on auction into the mainstream.

THREE ASPIRE ART TALKS AND AN AUCTION

This weekend, Aspire Art will be holding a series of talks relating to some of the works on auction.

ASPIRE ART TALKS

WHEN: Saturday June 1

TIME: 10 to 10.45 am

WHAT: William Kentridge: Drawing and Films. A talk by Emma Bedford followed by a screening of the film William Kentridge 4 Films.

WHEN: Saturday June 1

TIME: 11 am to 12.15 pm

WHAT: The Last Preller: The life, legacy and final painting of Alexis Preller. A talk by Ruarc Peffers followed by a screening of the film SABC Men of Merit featuring Alexis Preller, 1976.

WHEN: Saturday June 1

TIME: 12.30 to 1.30 pm

WHAT: The Rise and Rise of Collectable Photographs.A panel discussion moderated by James Sey with speakers John Fleetwood, Makgati Molebatsi and Kathryn Del Boccio.

ASPIRE ART AUCTION

WHEN: Sunday June 2

WHAT: Aspire Art Auction

TIME: From 6pm

VENUE: GIBS, 26 Melville Road, Illovo