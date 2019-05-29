Design Joburg featuring Rooms on View has just wrapped up its third annual show. Sponsored by Sanlam Private Wealth and curated by the talented Tonic duo Philippe van der Merwe and Greg Gamble, it was our favourite one yet. Missed it? We’ve got you covered with a roundup of our top stands, features, products and trends at the show.

1. THE ANANAS COLLECTION

Against the backdrop of their dusty pink, cactus laden stand, Durban duo Douglas & Douglas launched their breezy Ananas Collection. Inspired by the humble and oh-so summery pineapple, this collection includes plates, dining chairs, sun loungers and armchairs. We loved the unusual crisscross pattern on the stainless-steel furniture pieces – a nod to the globe’s current fondness for woven rattan.