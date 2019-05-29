Design Joburg featuring Rooms on View has just wrapped up its third annual show. Sponsored by Sanlam Private Wealth and curated by the talented Tonic duo Philippe van der Merwe and Greg Gamble, it was our favourite one yet. Missed it? We’ve got you covered with a roundup of our top stands, features, products and trends at the show.
1. THE ANANAS COLLECTION
Against the backdrop of their dusty pink, cactus laden stand, Durban duo Douglas & Douglas launched their breezy Ananas Collection. Inspired by the humble and oh-so summery pineapple, this collection includes plates, dining chairs, sun loungers and armchairs. We loved the unusual crisscross pattern on the stainless-steel furniture pieces – a nod to the globe’s current fondness for woven rattan.
2. HLABISA BENCH
Under the gaze of all who attended the show, the Hlabisa Bench stole our hearts. The lovechild of collaborators Mash.T Design Studio and Houtlander, the bench takes its name from where it was woven – Hlabisa in KZN. With Houtlander’s signature clean lines complemented by Mash.T Design Studio’s affinity for bold African narratives, this bench is poised to be an African icon. Recently exhibited at Revelations in Paris, the Hlabisa Bench made its African debut at the show.
3. IN RESIDENCE
An interior architect synonymous with luxury living spaces, Julia Day launched her personal brand with a stand of unparalleled craftsmanship. In Residence was a serene, fully realised living room with carefully planned lighting, a host of Generation’s iconic international furniture and soft finishes like carpeting and plush velvet curtains which served to cocoon it. An absolute highlight here was the curvaceous fireplace with its organic form, built off site and re-installed for the show.
4. KOHLER’S SMART NEW SANITARYWARE
Sought after for its future-forward sanitaryware, bathroom giant Kohler launched a few of its latest innovations at Design Joburg. The Verdera mirror and Kensho basins gave visitors insight into the future of bathrooms, thanks to integrated technology, voice-command features, intelligent operation, etched details (for the basins) and automated features. A mirror that integrates with the shower and can book your appointments for the day … now that’s revolutionary design.
5. KOHLER THEATRE
A first at Design Joburg, we loved this platform which hosted speakers from across the industry who held discussions on everything from investing in art for the home to getting your design startup off the ground. Particularly thrilling was seeing global design stalwarts Michael Anastassiades and Yinka Ilori who shared their insights in the design field.
6. DONALD NXUMALO STAND
It’s official, young designer Donald Nxumalo’s career is headed for the stars. Also present at last year’s Design Joburg, the past SABC Win a Home competition winner blew us away this year. His enormous stand was a magnet for visitors, with an arched façade, ceiling of woven rattan, three different room sets and calm aesthetic in a palette of creams. Nxumalo also launched his Lamu-inspired fragrances at the show.
7. DARK
This new brand, with years of experience in the lighting field, is one to watch. Suitably moody, their stand was a winner. Uniquely constructed from black scaffolding, with mesh inlays, it was edgy, exciting and dramatically dark. The lights this brand brought to the show are sexy and sophisticated and their collection of lifestyle brands fits the bill too with hard-to-come-by labels like Pig and Pen bracelets, LEFF Amsterdam watches and more.
8. TALKING TRENDS
We couldn’t ignore the design trends which ran a thread through the show. Arches, curves and rounds were some of them, featuring in architectural elements as well as in products. Another was the colour terracotta, which formed the backbone of a number of stands. And then there was plenty of decorative panelling and moulding, a la Donald Nxumalo and Dylan Thomaz’s stands.