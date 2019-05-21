The last thing you ate? A tangerine.

One designer whose shoes you’d love to walk in? My grandmother’s. She is no longer alive, but her love for colour and her positive energy towards life inspired me.

Some of the daily happenings on your street? People singing out loud. I hear them going past — it seems to be the road for singing!

The best design you’ve ever produced? Happy Street at the Thessaly Road Railway Bridge, because it celebrates 16 types of happiness in a public space. It’s also my first public-realm commission, so it means a lot to me.

What’s on the studio floor right now? Splatters of paint and spillages from past projects. It’s nice, because they create memories and stories.

Being of Nigerian heritage means? Being expressive.

The thing you want to be remembered for? My love of colour and culture.

And the last? Arrogance.

What informs your work? Things happening in society today and how I can change them.

What did nobody tell you about your profession? You never stop working!

THE STANDS TO VISIT:

1. SPA ZAR

This feature, presented in conjunction with South African Tourism, rounds up an expertly curated selection of established and up-and-coming creatives from across disciplines. They’ll exhibit their products in cubes curated and designed by Source Interior Brand Architects’ gifted creative director Mardre Meyer. Expect to see brands including Mash-T, Urbanative, Ninevites, Sifiso Shange, Zizipo Poswa, Duma Mthimkulu, and Pinda Furniture.