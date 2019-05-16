Saseka, Thornybush’s latest baby, takes the notion of camping and ramps it up a few notches. It’s glamping, but not as you know it. This is no Primus-stove-and-tent-pegs experience, yet it carries the romance of sleeping under canvas and being separated from nature by only a thin barrier.

The camp has nine tented suites — an intimate number intended to make you feel exclusive and private — all nestled in wild surroundings.

Thornybush chairman Andy Payne banked on a long-standing relationship and appointed Silvio Rech and Lesley Carstens Adventure Architecture (of North Island and Miavana fame) to design the lodge. The husband-and-wife team’s in-depth understanding of context and sustainability, as well as loads of field experience made them a no-brainer. “Outside their obvious talent, I chose them because they understand the tented-camp concept better than most,” Payne says.