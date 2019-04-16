The Shed’s director, British-born Alex Poots, has form. As director of the Manchester International Festival, he built a reputation for fearlessly commissioning new work, producing culture at the scale of the industrial city. The architects of The Shed, Diller Scofidio + Renfro (together with David Rockwell) have an avant-garde history as close to installation and conceptual art as to architecture, and a depth of experience sculpting urban theatrical spaces, from museums to rock gigs, parks to operas.

Architect Liz Diller suggests to me over coffee that the project “is an attempt to preserve space for experimentation. It was the scene in the city in New York in the 1970s that inspired us,” she says. “There was so much cultural production and experimentation and so much space.”

Many of those spaces were around here, in Chelsea, in the vast warehouses and industrial buildings. The desire to recreate the conditions of a city in economic decline but creative tumult seems the diametric opposite of the city that now surrounds it, in which space has been ruthlessly commodified. But that, Diller suggests, is the point. “How,” she asks, “can we keep space for producing culture?”

The Hudson Yards development is a monumental feat of engineering: $20bn worth of globalised skyscrapers, bland plazas and a mall built over the snaking railway tracks. But it hides the effort away. The Shed celebrates its engineering, especially through the sheer thrill of a huge structure moving on wheels (apparently it takes only the power of a single Toyota Prius to move it). The steel lattice of its carapace is mounted on bogeys; the bolts, rivets and welds are all there, everything is exposed and the gaps between the steel are filled in by puffy, silvery, plastic pillows. The effect is like a sci-fi, insectoid, almost steampunk counterblast to the corporate banality of the surrounding landscape.