Not only praised for the adoption (and perfection) of steam bending, the chair is also famed because it can be constructed with only six parts.

4. GTV is timeless

Rather than support what’s trendy or up-to-the-minute, GTV is a brand with a focus on timelessness, producing the future heirlooms of the design world. The high quality and modest form that their products are imbued with will guarantee their everlasting popularity. Not convinced? The brand has a history that dates back to 1853!

5. They have worked with some pretty big names in the design space

GTV has the agency for some of the world’s finest designers. Names, past and present, who have contributed to the GTV stable include Vico Magistretti, Nendo, Otto Wagner, Front, Michele de Lucchi and Michael Anastassiades, to name a few. All of them, award-winners in their own right, are celebrated for their ability to push the boundaries in the design field, producing pieces that blur the lines between works of art and functional design.

Wiener GTV Design’s pieces are available exclusively through Generation in South Africa.