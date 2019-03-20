The newest addition to Mouille Point’s hip café and restaurant laden sunset strip is a restaurant that leverages off French flair and playful eclecticism. Bobo’s Brasserie has taken the place of much loved Pepenero, but devotees of the latter have been pleasantly surprised.
Bought to you by the Kove Collection – the same group that owns the Alphen, the Marly, La Belle, Firefish and Umi to name a few – it’s no surprise that Bobo’s has emerged as a restaurant that takes its menu as seriously as its design. The name Bobo is slang for hipster in French and designers Soda Custom, who have been responsible for a string of café and restaurant favourites, have played off that concept with an interior mix that’s cool, fresh and up to the minute.
Wrapping the street corner with a glazed façade that lets light flood into the interior, affording guests prime viewing of the nearby ocean and sunset, the brasserie certainly couldn’t do with a better address. A deck with quintessentially French bistro chairs and requisite black and white striped canopy references brasserie chic in a way that’s contemporary but still bears a resemblance to the original classic.
Inside it’s all deep buttoned leather banquette seats, leather armchairs, sumptuous wallpaper, rich wood and the occasional tasselled standing lamp which subtly references old world charm without being overtly stuffy.
Wallpaper and gilt framed prints featuring moody Renaissance-esque florals bring drama to the scene, while a lounge with filled bookshelves, an open fireplace, deep velvet armchairs in effervescent colours and playful fringed pendant lamps make for a cosy lair in which to cherish a glass of red during the cooler months.
Their menu features the very best of brasserie cuisine with classics like bouillabaisse, steak and frites, steak tartar and killer burgers, plus a host of carefully selected fine wines and drinks to partner them with. Bobo’s Brasserie 021 439 9027.