The newest addition to Mouille Point’s hip café and restaurant laden sunset strip is a restaurant that leverages off French flair and playful eclecticism. Bobo’s Brasserie has taken the place of much loved Pepenero, but devotees of the latter have been pleasantly surprised.

Bought to you by the Kove Collection – the same group that owns the Alphen, the Marly, La Belle, Firefish and Umi to name a few – it’s no surprise that Bobo’s has emerged as a restaurant that takes its menu as seriously as its design. The name Bobo is slang for hipster in French and designers Soda Custom, who have been responsible for a string of café and restaurant favourites, have played off that concept with an interior mix that’s cool, fresh and up to the minute.