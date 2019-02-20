You might recall that in our recent 2019 design trends forecast we predicted the terrazzo trend would evolve into palladiana, where large pieces of broken marble are laid and set into traditional poured terrazzo. Well, we were spot on. When we stumbled upon the newest outlet of Mythos restaurant in Rosebank Mall, and noticed their terrazzo palladiana floors, we found proof the trend is taking off in SA.

While it’s not a new treatment of terrazzo, palladiana is something that has rarely been used in contemporary settings. “If you go to the Greek islands, you’ll often see these floors, but there they regularly use stone. Here we opted for marble for a more contemporary look,” explains Joanne Valasis of Atmos Architecture and Design who, together with her brother Peter, was responsible for the store’s fresh and characteristically Greek good looks.