“The artworks are the protagonists, so the architecture has to be hidden,” she explains, but it has to do a lot of hard work in the background. Vincenti says the sophistication of the design of the fair itself is all in the service of making the art more accessible, both to local visitors and to international collectors, who need an invisible hand to guide their experience. “I always say to my team, we’ve got a responsibility in informing people,” she says. “And also, the art fair has to play a role of gathering people around. I think it is extremely important for SA especially.”
The development of an art community, she says, is crucial to the continued growth and development of the South African art market. Investment in public art institutions is also important to the sustained growth of the fair and the market in general. For that reason, it is vital for the ICTAF to dovetail with a broader event, like Art Week Cape Town, and for the talks programme and walkabouts with artists to continue.
It’s a watershed moment for South African and African contemporary art and it certainly looks like ICTAF is stepping up to the plate!
- The Investec Cape Town Art Fair takes place on February 15 – 17 2019 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).