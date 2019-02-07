A recent Oxfam study revealed the 26 richest people on Earth have as much money between them as the poorest 50% of people in the world. That means that those 26 people are worth more than 3.6 billion people. We all know the problems that confront the 3.6 billion but what might be some of the problems the 26 most privileged face that we might never have envisaged? Well, as a recent article in The Observer shows, there’s always the problem of what to do about protecting your priceless art collection from accidents when it’s housed on your multibillion superyacht.

Take British billionaire Joe Lewis, owner of football club Tottenham Hotspur, resident of the tax haven that is the Bahamas and owner of a R3.5-billion yacht named Aviva, which has a priceless work by British painter Francis Bacon on a wall on its lower deck. The Bacon is just one of the works in Lewis’s fabled and priceless art collection, “one of the largest private collections in the world”, which includes works by Degas, Lucian Freud, Klimt, Modigliani, Matisse and Picasso, to name a few. It’s not known how many pieces in Lewis’ collection occupy space on Aviva but there’s always a chance that, thanks to a lack of knowledge on the part of his crew, his children or visitors, things could go horribly wrong.