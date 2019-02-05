February brings with it mixed blessings when it comes to art exhibitions – sometimes galleries start the year with a bang and sometimes the exhibitions are an odd assortment of bits and bobs they’ve pulled together. In the mix this February are three you absolutely cannot miss…

1. ECSTATIC ARCHIVE: GERHARD MARX

After a break of nearly a decade, when he drifted away from his formative work with maps, Gerard Marx resumed his unique “map drawings” about two years ago and this exhibition is the culmination of his new re-engagement with cartography. By taking decommissioned maps, and with a deep understanding of their cultural meaning, he snips them up and uses their fragments to reconstitute them as something new.