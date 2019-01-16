3. ART DECO

Having taken its cue from a mix of other styles and movements, one of them being Cubism, another Mayan, the Art Deco style of the 1920’s and 30’s is an opulent aesthetic that packs a punch. Who could forget Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby?

Glamorous and full of rich details, this luxe look hits all the right notes. While the revival of art deco is admittedly a little more subdued than its predecessor, you’ll still notice the style’s use of metallics (particularly brass), black accents, mirror, decorative lights and simple geometry.

4. CURVES

Ovals, ellipses, circles, crescents….we can assure you they’ll be everywhere this year, especially in furniture. Look to Wiener GTV Design’s Targa Lounge chair and the Allegory Desk, both of which hit the nail on the head with their generous curves in bent beech. Not only is this trend reminiscent of classical design and architecture, but of the 1970’s too.