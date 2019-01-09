Vipp's latest venture into home furniture reveals a softer side of the brand.
Vipp's latest venture into home furniture reveals a softer side of the brand.
Image: Supplied / Mila Crewe-Brown

Godfathers of modern utilitarian accessories for the home (think soap dispensers, lamps, kettle and neat storage solutions), Danish brand Vipp is known to most as the company that brought us the iconic pedal bin in 1939. So popular is this modernist powder coated bin that it has a permanent place at the Museum of Modern Art.

Vipp is now a third generation family brand that takes quality design seriously. Many will also know them for their contribution to the kitchen market. Their clean lined yet industrial style steel modular kitchen units have answered the call for flexibility in a fixed kitchens market and feature in the homes of aesthetes around the globe, many of which were featured in Vipp’s covetable book Twenty Homes - One Kitchen, released a few months ago.

The iconic pedal bin from Vipp.
The iconic pedal bin from Vipp.
Image: Supplied / Mila Crewe-Brown

Vipp has now just announced their big move into home furnishings with a collection of 9 pieces of furniture including sofas, chairs, tables and rugs that buck the brand’s calling card for harder metal finishes, cueing a seminal shift for them.

First to launch in March will be their Vipp451 Alt Chair, with a lightweight and delicate steel frame combined with leather upholstery in black or brown. Having mastered the black steel look, the brand’s CEO Jette Egelund (daughter of the founder Holger Nielsen) has expressed that the future for Vipp includes showing its softer side and incorporating more femininity and cosiness into the design of its products. In place of steel, other pieces to follow later in the year will include upholstery, wood, leather and stoneware in an array of organic shapes that get our stamp of approval.

You might also like...

5 reasons to get to know Mother City Hardware

Two innovative Cape Town designers are changing the furniture game, take note
Style
2 months ago

The Kit Kemp Collection: fabric and wallpapers that take you on a journey

Martin Waller and Kit Kemp bring you a dreamy collab that fuses folk tale, enchantment and mythology
Style
1 month ago

New homeware brand CHAUMETTE champions local design

“Discerning South Africanness” is the common denominator in Jean-Pierre de la Chaumette’s pared back products
Style
2 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X