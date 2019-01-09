Vipp has now just announced their big move into home furnishings with a collection of 9 pieces of furniture including sofas, chairs, tables and rugs that buck the brand’s calling card for harder metal finishes, cueing a seminal shift for them.
First to launch in March will be their Vipp451 Alt Chair, with a lightweight and delicate steel frame combined with leather upholstery in black or brown. Having mastered the black steel look, the brand’s CEO Jette Egelund (daughter of the founder Holger Nielsen) has expressed that the future for Vipp includes showing its softer side and incorporating more femininity and cosiness into the design of its products. In place of steel, other pieces to follow later in the year will include upholstery, wood, leather and stoneware in an array of organic shapes that get our stamp of approval.