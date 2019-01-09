Godfathers of modern utilitarian accessories for the home (think soap dispensers, lamps, kettle and neat storage solutions), Danish brand Vipp is known to most as the company that brought us the iconic pedal bin in 1939. So popular is this modernist powder coated bin that it has a permanent place at the Museum of Modern Art.

Vipp is now a third generation family brand that takes quality design seriously. Many will also know them for their contribution to the kitchen market. Their clean lined yet industrial style steel modular kitchen units have answered the call for flexibility in a fixed kitchens market and feature in the homes of aesthetes around the globe, many of which were featured in Vipp’s covetable book Twenty Homes - One Kitchen, released a few months ago.