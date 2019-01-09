Godfathers of modern utilitarian accessories for the home (think soap dispensers, lamps, kettle and neat storage solutions), Danish brand Vipp is known to most as the company that brought us the iconic pedal bin in 1939. So popular is this modernist powder coated bin that it has a permanent place at the Museum of Modern Art.
Vipp is now a third generation family brand that takes quality design seriously. Many will also know them for their contribution to the kitchen market. Their clean lined yet industrial style steel modular kitchen units have answered the call for flexibility in a fixed kitchens market and feature in the homes of aesthetes around the globe, many of which were featured in Vipp’s covetable book Twenty Homes - One Kitchen, released a few months ago.
Vipp has now just announced their big move into home furnishings with a collection of 9 pieces of furniture including sofas, chairs, tables and rugs that buck the brand’s calling card for harder metal finishes, cueing a seminal shift for them.
First to launch in March will be their Vipp451 Alt Chair, with a lightweight and delicate steel frame combined with leather upholstery in black or brown. Having mastered the black steel look, the brand’s CEO Jette Egelund (daughter of the founder Holger Nielsen) has expressed that the future for Vipp includes showing its softer side and incorporating more femininity and cosiness into the design of its products. In place of steel, other pieces to follow later in the year will include upholstery, wood, leather and stoneware in an array of organic shapes that get our stamp of approval.